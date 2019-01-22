Rants and Raves | January 23, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Engine 3759: The Kingman history articles featured in the Kingman Daily Miner recently have been so enjoyable and informative. Thank you!

U.S. shutdown stalls training, other prep for wildfire season: Our “leaders” are so busy trying to get a border wall built or not built that the nation they want the wall to protect is having major infracture problems. How long are Coulter and Limbaugh going to be in charge?

Property tax value: You chose to live in Golden Valley. If you have a problem with Mohave County property taxes return to the part of the country you came from. Simple solution.

Arizona legislators could vote on bill banning texting while driving: If Arizona’s legislators don’t ban texting while driving in the current session, we should vote them all out next election.

Border Patrol arrests 376 digging under wall: Outrageous! This older wall is one that would be replaced. They didn’t come the right way and should be returned. Most asylum seekers don’t qualify, are returned. Meanwhile we have to split up children – we pay for all the care.