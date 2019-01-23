Horoscopes | January 24, 2019

Birthdays: Mischa Barton, 33; Tatyana Ali, 40; Ed Helms, 45; Neil Diamond, 78.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time looking and being your best and concentrating on advancing your ideas and plans. Romantic spending should not be wasted on someone with ulterior motives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your personal life disrupt your business affairs. How you handle your responsibilities will make a difference in the way your colleagues and superiors view you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your knowledge and expertise to help bring about positive change. Refuse to let someone trying to use you for something throw you off guard.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make some changes at home that will allow you to pursue a creative hobby or entertain more. Personal gains look promising if you lead instead of follow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be open to new beginnings or starting something unusual with someone you enjoy spending time with. A change will do you good and give you access to people and places that will stimulate you mentally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t waste time on someone or something that isn’t good for you. Avoid excessive situations and people who skirt issues or mislead you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully and base your decisions on what you verify, not what someone tells you. Be kind, but don’t make unrealistic promises.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone is probably asking for too much or trying to push you in a direction that isn’t in your best interest. Let your instincts lead the way to avoid getting involved in someone’s trap.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t make too much noise or someone will complain. Stick close to home and to those you trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want and what you can afford before you sign up for something that could turn out to be a scam. Abide by the rules and regulations when dealing with institutions and government agencies.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s important not to reveal secrets if you want to keep things moving along smoothly. Uncertainty and inconsistency will make it difficult to make a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you sit around and stew about what’s happened. Focus on giving back, doing something nice for someone or taking better care of your needs.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK