County medical examiner testifies in Blanco trial

KINGMAN – Mohave County Medical Examiner Archiaus Mosley took the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco and told the jury that it is possible the victim, Sidney Cranston Jr., was kneeling down when he was shot.

Blanco is accused of killing Cranston on June 16, 2015 and of burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman. Cranston was missing for 19 months before Bill Sanders, a longtime acquaintance of Blanco, led FBI agents to the body in January 2017. Sanders entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to tampering with evidence and concealment of a dead body in exchange for his testimony regarding how he helped Blanco bury Cranston’s body near a shed on the 240-acre ranch owned by Don Bishop.

Blanco’s attorney, Robin Puchek, said in his opening statement that Sanders told the FBI that Blanco had admitted to him that Blanco had accidentally shot Cranston while “poking around” for a snake in the bathroom.

That’s where Cranston’s positioning, and the trajectory of the shotgun blast, come into play. Mosley also said bleeding from the shotgun wound was most likely the cause of death.



“This death is a result of bleeding, which could take a few minutes,” he said.

Mosley’s examination showed that the trajectory of the shotgun blast that hit Cranston in his left side was front to back, left to right and downward.

He said the shotgun was likely fired at close range, as the wad from the shotgun shell was found in Cranston’s body. He also said there were no exit wounds, which is typical for shotgun wounds. In performing the autopsy, Mosley found bird shot in Cranston’s spine, which is smaller than buckshot, he said.

Puchek inquired as to if, based on Mosley’s examination of the wound, the person shot could have been kneeling, to which Mosely said yes. In prosecutor Bob Moon’s redirect examination, Mosley said he could imagine multiple possibilities, and that the victim kneeling down is “one of the possibilities.”

Other notes of interest from Wednesday:

Multiple witnesses employed with Arizona Department of Public Safety crime labs testified to objects taken from the house in which Cranston is alleged to have been murdered.

One of those items was a piece of plywood, which revealed blood, as did a piece of mesh wire. Through examination and comparing that sample with DNA samples provided by Cranston’s father and brother, the blood was tied to Cranston Jr.