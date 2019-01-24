The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Event Calendar | January 25, 2019

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host its annual Senior Health Fair on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. (Adobe Images)

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

    • SATURDAY

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043

    KRMC Senior Health Expo

    9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.

    Tuff Trucks Scramble Cars

    Noon, gates open. 1 p.m. races start. At the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

    SUNDAY

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

