Horoscopes | January 25, 2019

Birthdays: Hartley Sawyer, 34; Alicia Keys, 38; Ana Ortiz, 48; Jenifer Lewis, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider how to make the most out of what you’ve got to get ahead. The desire to reach a set goal and the initiative to take charge will encourage success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may not agree with everyone, but listen and assess what’s being said and done before you say no to someone or something that could be in your best interest. Don’t let stubbornness take over or you may lose out.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in your ability to get things done, and don’t stop until you finish. A personal relationship should be looked at closely before you make a change or suggestion.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dream big and don’t limit what you can do. Take a unique approach to whatever you do.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Challenge yourself physically and offer a romantic suggestion to someone you love. You can make a difference if you take action and help those who have limitations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get all wrapped up in someone else’s enthusiasm. Take the helm if you want to get things done right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think, communicate and get approval before you put your plans into motion. A change has to be good for all involved, not just you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen carefully and find out where everyone stands before you make a commitment to participate. It’s OK to take a pass.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let emotional situations cloud your vision. Consider what’s best for everyone, and be honest with regard to your motives.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know what you need, but before you get started, consider how the decisions you make will affect other people. Be open to suggestions but also aware of the cost involved to bring about the changes you want to make.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take control of what’s going on in your life. An opportunity is apparent, but you need to be free and clear of the past in order to move forward with precision and confidence.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you reveal personal information, it will be used against you. Volunteer your time or do something creative that will lift your spirits.