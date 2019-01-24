The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Kingman man found dead in Kabba Wash, deputies say

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2019 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Kabba Wash on Saturday, after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

    The wife of Kingman resident Mike Trent, 56, reported that her husband was in need of rescue, the report said.

    Department of Public Safety officials, as well as officials from the Bureau of Land Management aided in the search.

    Trent was located, deceased, and transported to a command post before his remains were transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

