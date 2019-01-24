Obituary | Marilyn “Lyn” Cates

Marilyn “Lyn” Cates, nee Jeune, age 82, passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Catskill, New York, she moved to Arizona at an early age. She had a particular love and unique appreciation for the Southwest, which she passed on to her children. Marilyn was a gifted interior decorator who had an eye for detail and arrangement. She and her late husband, Del, were owners of Arizona Furniture and active members of the Elks, where they made and enjoyed many friends. They were always generous to friends and employees.

Prior to being a store owner, she went from being a stay-at-home mother of four, to a legal secretary and owner of a private in-home daycare. Marilyn loved to dance, go on cruises, camp and travel, both domestically and abroad.

She was always proud of her children and grandchildren, as they were of her. Marilyn loved to have fun and developed a keen sense of humor, especially in her later years. She was quick to make enduring friends, including during the last months of her life.

We would like to thank Sunrise of Gilbert and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care, support and respect given to her and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley would be appreciated. Memorial services are to be held at a later date. Additional information can be found at: www.greenacresmortuary.net.