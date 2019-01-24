Rants and Raves | January 25, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Thank you to the Kingman Presbyterian Church: For hosting two cultural events recently, the Kingman Concert Band’s Christmas program and Sam Rotman classical piano concert. Both were fabulous! Thank you to the congregation of the Kingman Presbyterian Church!

Juvenile lifer cases: Sad story – no winners here, but President Trump, as most know, is working hard on these cases. Am sending this story to our Rep. Gosar. Perhaps he can bring it to President Trump’s attention.



Argentine ex-vicar/ These are the salad days: How ironic that senators and congresspersons think Trump is sexist, and appalling for saying his wife would make salads, but the thousands of sex offender/abuser priests and their leaders who cover up their dark deeds receive no mention by them.

Most Americans favor fair taxation to protect our needs: Large corporations, lobbying firms and rich republicans want the middle/lower class to bear the brunt of paying high taxes. They look at us as if we are peons. They don’t care about anyone but themselves.

Americans are losing and no one is at the playground: You called it right, Sally. The pursuit of money, power and influence are the new engines that drive our “democracy.” Thinking only of yourself and those who believe like you is our new mantra. What would Jesus do?



EPA criminal action against polluters hits 30-year low: Trump’s crusade to reduce environmental protection regulations seems to be right on track. Just remember, the rich also breathe oxygen and drink water just like the rest of us. No one is going to win this battle.

Economic Development Council: City of Kingman should consider building a state-of-the-art recycling facility to create jobs, produce clean energy, reduce landfill refuse and create a revenue stream.

We are in the 21st century – let’s think smart solutions to enhance growth and development.

James Zyla: Great story on James Zyla who is making a comeback from the streets of Kingman with the help of his friends. James is playing the piano and feeling well, proving he can with a little help from his friends.

Why not to shop in Kingman:

1/16/2019: Gassed up in Kingman at $2.679

1/16/2019: Gassed up in Las Vegas at $2.599

1/18/2019: Gassed up in Desert Center, Californian at $2.799

1/21/2019: Gassed up at Bullhead City at $2.139

No reason to buy gas in Kingman!