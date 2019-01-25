Big donation to animal sanctuary after holiday fundraisers

Chris Marie and her husband, Butch Meriwether, dropped off $2,174 and 2,610 pounds of dog and cat food to the For The Luv of Paws, a no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary, 8115 W. Oatman Highway in Golden Valley, upon completion of their annual Halloween and Christmas charity drives.

Chris Marie said without their friends, neighbors and visitors, none of this successful animal food and toy drive would have been possible.

Anyone interested in donating cash, pet food, other pet-related products, or volunteering at For The Luv Of Paws can call 928-897-7304 or visit its website at http://www.fortheluvofpaws.org.

One hundred and sixty-five toys and $269 was also delivered to Toys for Tots that was used to provide local needy children a better Christmas. For further information about Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League, contact Detachment Commandant Terry Flanagan by emailing him at commandant@MCL887.org, or call the detachment at 928-897-0953. For The Luv of Paws and Toys For Tots are both 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations and all donations are tax deductible.

Information provided by Butch Meriwether