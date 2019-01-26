The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
9:16 PM Sat, Jan. 26th
Event Calendar | Jan. 27-Feb. 3

  • Originally Published: January 26, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

    FRIDAY

    Cerbat Lanes Youth Tournament

    6 - 8 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman. 928-692-1818.

    Indoor Family Bingo & Dinner

    5:15 - 8:30 p.m. at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St. 928-757-7919.

    Downtown Kingman’s First Friday

    5 - 7 p.m. Happening in Downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street.

    SATURDAY

    Dwarfanators Wrestling

    8 - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds (2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.) in Kingman.

    St. Jude Children’s Hospital Car Show

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68 in Golden Valley. 928-565-5550.

    SUNDAY

    Feb. 3

    Desert Diamond Distillery Live Music

    5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 N. Olympic Dr. located at the Kingman Airport. 484-895-5189.

