Event Calendar | Jan. 27-Feb. 3

TODAY

Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

FRIDAY

Cerbat Lanes Youth Tournament

6 - 8 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman. 928-692-1818.

Indoor Family Bingo & Dinner

5:15 - 8:30 p.m. at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St. 928-757-7919.

Downtown Kingman’s First Friday

5 - 7 p.m. Happening in Downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street.

SATURDAY

Dwarfanators Wrestling

8 - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds (2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.) in Kingman.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital Car Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68 in Golden Valley. 928-565-5550.

SUNDAY

Feb. 3

Desert Diamond Distillery Live Music

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 N. Olympic Dr. located at the Kingman Airport. 484-895-5189.