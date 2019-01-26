KART funding not affected by government shutdown

KINGMAN – The government shutdown has ended and many federal workers were affected for three weeks.

The Arizona Republic reported that public transportation in northern Arizona towns were affected by the shutdown.

Flagstaff and Cottonwood had to pay the full cost of its bus services because the Federal Transit Administration wasn’t operating.

Kingman Area Regional Transit also receives grant funding from the FTA under the section 5311 Rural Transit Grant Program.

Sherri Furr, public transit superintendent for Kingman Area Regional Transit said the bus service hasn’t been affected by the government shutdown.

“We have experienced delay in reimbursement through the federal grant, but the City of Kingman has funds available to continue operating on our current level,” Furr said.

Other funding KART receives is from the Arizona Department of Transportation, City of Kingman General Fund, its fare and advertising revenue.