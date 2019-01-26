The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Buy American vehicles

(Daily Miner file photo)

Don Ogle, Local resident

  • Originally Published: January 26, 2019 7:27 p.m.

    • For those who try to “Buy American,” a worthy note when purchasing a vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) which is located not only in the paperwork but at the base of the windshield on the driver's side, tells a story. If the first number of the VIN is 1,4 or 5 it is assembled in the USA. the numbers 2 and 3 are for Canada and Mexico, the rest are for others parts of the world.

    So, it is that easy to tell if you are buying an American built vehicle. There are other bits of info on newer vehicles to tell where the engine and the transmission are built.

    To support good American jobs, and our economy, buy American!

