The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:15 PM Sat, Jan. 26th
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Voice of Democracy and Patriotic Pen Essay contest winners

Winners of the essay contest and officers at the VFW Post 3516. Students from left to right are Amelia Brackett (10th grade), Maddeline Wilson (6th grade), and Hannah Veveinos (7th grade).

Winners of the essay contest and officers at the VFW Post 3516. Students from left to right are Amelia Brackett (10th grade), Maddeline Wilson (6th grade), and Hannah Veveinos (7th grade).

  • Originally Published: January 26, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Sophomore Amelia Brackett is the first place winner of VFW Post 3516 for high school essay contest, and also the overall winner for the Arizona District 8 VFW.

    Brackett’s essay is now being judged at the State VFW among all Arizona District VFW students winners.

    Each year, nearly 40,000 students in 9-12 grades, and more than 132,000 students in 6-8 grades from across the county enter to win their share of the $2.1 million in education scholarship and awards.

    Sixth grader Maddeline Wilson and seventh grader Hannah Veveinos also recieved awards for their essays.

    Information provided by Nina Brackett

    More like this story