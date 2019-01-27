A brief history of turquoise

KINGMAN – Turquoise and Kingman are intrinsically combined. So much so, there has been several articles and books about the local turquoise dating as far back as the 19th century.

And now there is one more book to add to the list.

Co-author, Mike Ryan, recently presented a copy of his book, “The Great American Turquoise Rush (1890-1910)” to librarian, Cathy Kreis, at Mohave Museum of History and Arts. In this particular book there is an entire chapter devoted to the history of mining turquoise at Mineral Park.

Currently Mike and co-author, Philip Chambless, are working on the second of their Turquoise in America series, which covers the years 1910-1990. Their first volume, now on the shelf in the library at the museum, is an interesting and fast read, packed with photos.

The Museum research facility is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Check the website www.mohavemuseum.org. The Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays, with the last admission being 4:30 p.m.

Information provided by Mohave Museum of History and Arts