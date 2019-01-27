Community clubs award 11 $1K scholarships to graduating high school students

KINGMAN – The Community and Family Interest Clubs of Mohave County hold money-raising events each year for the purpose of raising funds that will be given to Mohave County graduates as scholarships.

Students may apply at their school with forms available at the office.

The CFIC committee chooses students to receive a scholarship, from those that have been submitted.

This year, members of the Meadview Quail CFIC and the Kingman Morning Glories CFIC chose 11 Mohave County high school graduates to each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The names of those students will be released at the April CFIC meeting.

The CFIC also donates to the food bank, animal shelter, Cornerstone Mission-Blessing Bags for retired Vets. They collect Box Tops & Pennies for Education, and Cards for St Jude Children’s Hospital. The CFIC hosts silent auctions and 50/50 during the year.

Each month they meet at St. Johns Church hall on the third Thursday of the month. Refreshments are served by members and the group has speakers at the meeting to keep them informed on current events.

Everyone is welcome to join.

The Kingman Morning Glories and the Meadview Quail were formerly known as “Extension Homemakers” and were established in 1961.

Information from the CFIC