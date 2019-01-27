Horoscopes | Jan. 28, 2019

Birthdays: Ariel Winter, 21; Elijah Wood, 38; Sarah McLachlan, 51; Frank Darabont, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence to deflect adversity and those trying to hold you back. Opportunity is within reach, but it won’t come find you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let anyone convince you that you should follow instead of leading or taking your own path. Be true to yourself, your beliefs and to the ones you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at the fine print before you make a decision or offer your signature or a promise. Use common sense and experience.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your intuition be your guide and your ability to reason be your safety net. A creative idea put into motion will attract interest, support and a worthwhile partnership.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make choices that will help you improve your life as well as your health and emotional well-being. Refuse to let someone play emotional mind games with you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication will help you decipher what’s true as well as what’s best for you. Don’t let anger set in when intelligence and common sense are what’s required.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward and evaluate your life – past, present and future. Once you are clear about what you want, it will be easy to mark out a path that will help you reach your goals.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn all you can before you start something new. Focus on what you have to offer and how best to use your skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll crave change, but before you proceed, consider the consequences. It’s important that you do what’s best and right for everyone.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be wary of unpredictable individuals who are pushing for unnecessary change or doing something that isn’t logical. Rely on your insight to help you make the best and the right choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what’s on your mind to save yourself some time. Walk away from abusive or controlling situations and people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can to help others, but don’t go into debt or try to buy love. Temptation will cloud your vision if you let your emotions overrule common sense.