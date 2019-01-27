Letter | Thank you for giving to the Senior Angel Tree

I wanted to thank the individuals, community organizations and businesses of Kingman, for their donations to the Senior Angel Tree Program this Holiday Season. Your contributions made over 85 local senior citizens very happy. Your generosity to older adults in need far surpassed any expectations I had.

I am elated at the outpouring of kindness Kingman has shown to people that many forget about throughout the year. You gave limited-income seniors the opportunity to enjoy time with friends by providing gift cards to local restaurants. You helped them stay warm and clean by providing blankets, bedding, clothing and hygiene items. You provided them with a home cooked meal by giving gift cards to local grocery stores. You even took care of their pets by giving pet food, treats and toys. For your generous acts, I am grateful.

I also wanted to thank the City of Kingman and employees for their continued support of this program. Without the City partnering with our organization during the holidays, the Senior Angel Tree wouldn’t have been successful over the last decade. Special thanks to Sydney Muhle, Kingman City Clerk, for her coordination of the project at the City Offices.

A big “Thank You” goes out to all of our Senior Corps Volunteers that gave of their time to assist the people of Mohave County through our Senior Companion, Foster Grandparent and RSVP Programs. Without you, the world would be a much darker place.