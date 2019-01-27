The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Licenses & Permits | Jan. 28, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 7 building permits for the week ending Jan. 24. (courtesy)

  • Originally Published: January 27, 2019 7:21 p.m.

    • The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 24:

    Joyce Sabring: 715 Main St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Eaton Sales and Services: 3675 East Highway 66, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Stewart Clarence: 1299 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; $25.

    Aerie Electric: 2406 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Romar Electric: 3240 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Select Electric: 1702 Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $47.

    Forty Four Construction: 3363 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,786.

