Licenses & Permits | Jan. 28, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 24:

Joyce Sabring: 715 Main St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Eaton Sales and Services: 3675 East Highway 66, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Stewart Clarence: 1299 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; $25.

Aerie Electric: 2406 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Romar Electric: 3240 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Select Electric: 1702 Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $47.

Forty Four Construction: 3363 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,786.