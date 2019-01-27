NACFD moves forward with City management proposal

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Board of Directors decided to move forward with contract negotiations for City of Kingman management services at its meeting Thursday, but those in attendance weren’t thrilled about the idea.

Director Jim Bailey, after the board returned from executive session, told the audience that he believed there were misconceptions floating around about the proposal.

In exchange for fire management services, the City of Kingman asks for $150,000 annually for at least a two years, which would get the relationship off the ground, according to the City’s proposal.

“This is not a City of Kingman takeover of our fire district,” he said. “First of all, it’s just a proposal for management. So it’s nothing basically but the chief coming out here to oversee.”

He said NACFD would retain its own personnel, and that City employees would not be covering for the fire district. Bailey also said that should the fire district hire a chief, it would cost more than the $150,000 for the management proposal.

He said NACFD is looking for a “strong leader,” adding that if the City and its fire chief, Jake Rhoades, take over management, NACFD would have access to City resources like administration, training officers, public relations and more. Bailey also said that if the district adopts the management proposal, the Kingman fire chief would report to the board of directors, not the other way around.

However, those who attended the meeting were more concerned about what the proposal would mean for their level of service. One man said “People aren’t too happy with Kingman taking over,” adding that some in Valle Vista want to have their own fire department structure.

Board member Mike Collins said that is out of the board’s reach at this time, and noted complaints about service in that area. He said the board has to “do something to make the service right.”

“The things that we have done have apparently not resolved that, so this is an option,” he said.

When asked if the proposal with the City would in fact resolve the service issue, Collins said he didn’t know, as he can’t see the future. But he said this is an opportunity to take a different approach to improving service.

Collins said his one concern is if the City decides to annex the area of the Kingman airport, which could cause financial problems for NACFD, as that area is currently under its jurisdiction.

Bailey also spoke to NACFD’s automatic and mutual aid agreements with the City of Kingman. That means the closest engine to a call will take that call. The management proposal would cut down on service time for those agreements, he said.

“That means before the City comes out on a mutual aid call, it requires the chief or battalion chief to call the City and request the City come into our area and actually cover that call,” he said. “There’s probably a three- to five- minute delay on just getting that dispatch.”

Board member Sue Wilkin asked how that would benefit Valle Vista and Arizona west. Bailey said it would allow for the development of some kind of backup policy.

The board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposal, which at this time, is just that. The next step is to develop the management proposal and start contract negotiations with the City.

“We need lots of information,” Wilkin said.