Ralph, a 1 ½ -year-old boxer, was near death when found by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division. Now, he’s on the road to recovery

“It’s a miracle, I can’t believe it.”

When Nicole Mangiameli, operations manager at the Western Arizona Humane Society, saw recently-rescued Ralph for the first time in days, she couldn’t believe that such a transformation could occur in such a short period of time.

Monique Cunnius with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division said that Ralph was still alive when she found him alone in a garage a few weeks ago, but that his condition didn’t look good.

“He was close to death,” she said. “He looked lethargic, was barely breathing.”

Ralph’s owner had passed away some two weeks before Ralph was found. He had been without food and water for about two weeks, and Ralph wasn’t able to do much of anything, including stand. Mangiameli said that when Cunnius called her and told her about Ralph, Cunnius wasn’t sure he was going to make it.

She and animal control then had to make a decision about Ralph’s future. Sometimes, the kindest course of action for a suffering animal, such as one hit by a car, is to euthanize them. Cunnius wasn’t even sure that Ralph would survive the one-hour trip to the humane society.

Thankfully, he made it to Mangiameli, who said she saw a “will to live” in Ralph’s eyes. That’s why until finding out his name, they called him Rocky, because they knew he was a fighter.

“When she (Cunnius) got there, we were stunned,” Mangiameli said. “I see really malnourished cases all the time where these dogs come in skinny. This is the worst one I’ve ever seen. He couldn’t have survived much longer, he was completely skeletal, so weak he could barely open his eyes.”

Thanks to proper nutrition, love and affection that he received from the staff at Wright Veterinary Service and Dr. Boyette, the 1 ½-year-old boxer is now back on his feet sniffing, exploring and making new friends.

“I knew these technicians were loving all over the dog, all the time. They all were falling in love with the dog, so he was getting a ton of TLC besides medical care,” Mangiameli said. “These technicians care. I think that’s half of the healing process, if you are receiving love.”

In fact, she said everyone involved with Ralph’s recovery share a love for animals.

“All of the animal control officers that I work with from neighborhood services and the county, every single one of those people are total animal lovers and do their jobs with total care of every animal,” Mangiameli said. “These people are on it, and they’re caring for animals, they’re not the dog catcher.”

The public played no small part in Ralph’s recovery, which still has a long way to go, as the community has raised approximately $2,000 to pay for Ralph’s medical bills and the food required for a special diet.

“When you’ve been completely starved, you can’t just start gorging yourself,” Mangiameli said. “You have done damage to your digestive system, so he is on a special prescription diet.”

Ralph has plenty of support from Wright Veterinary, especially taking into account that one of their veterinary technicians, Rachel Simmons, is fostering Ralph, or Wreck-it-Ralph, until he is healthy enough to find a permanent home.

“He deserves a real good home,” Simmons said, noting that it will be some time before Ralph is ready for adoption. “He is quiet, and his personality is great.”

While not all of the dogs that come into the Western Arizona Humane Society are in a state such as Ralph, Mangiameli said malnourishment is still a common theme. The community has raised enough money for Ralph, but the humane society is always taking donations so that they can help other animals in need. There are currently about 100 dogs at the humane society, with more feral and starving dogs than Mangiameli has ever seen.

“We don’t want to ask for any more money for him, but if people want to donate anyway, we’ll have money for the next dog,” Mangiameli said.