Senior health fair provided public with free tests, resources

KINGMAN – Many community members decided to learn about different ways to stay healthy and about other health-related community organizations.

Jinny Patterson has lived in Kingman for 14 years and enjoys coming to the health fair because she has made herself a one person resource center and enjoys sharing information with others, so she makes herself aware of different community resources.

“You need to be aware of your healthcare especially at my age group,” Patterson said.

Kingman Regional Medical Center hosted its Senior Health Fair Saturday at the Hualapai Mountain campus. The event had 47 vendors and free health screening tests.

Ben McGlothin, KRMC senior public relations specialist said he’s been working this event for about four years but the hospital has been doing the event for the community for approximately 13 years.

Attendees had the opportunity to take different health screening tests such as a cholesterol test, biometric screening, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease finger prick test and others.

The COPD tested if people are genetically at risk, North Country Healthcare was doing Hepatitis C testing and another test provided attendees with a cancer screening test through a mouth swab.

“Lots of free tests here and organizations that have information for senior citizens,” McGlothin said.

KRMC’s next event is its Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair May 18 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.; free to the public.