The youngest among us donate to a good cause

KINGMAN – The Kingman children are at it again.

This week, it’s students from the Kingman Academy who are giving to a good cause.

Catherine Walker, executive director of the Kingman Area Food Bank, said students from KAOL collect 1,485 pounds of food to donate to the food bank.

Anyone who is in need can go into the food bank and fill out an application. Clients are allowed to receive food once every 30 days. The Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., is open 8 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The food bank is always accepting food and cash donations and looking for reliable volunteers, Walker said. Call the food bank at 928-757-4165 to donate or volunteer.

Information and photo provided by the Kingman Area Food Bank