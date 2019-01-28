Changes coming to the AZGFD rules, Mohave County legislators leading the way

Every day, somewhere in America, there are anti-hunting groups who are working to take away our rights to own firearms or our privileges hunt. And we in Arizona are not immune to those activists and their unholy activities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are agencies that are constantly working to preserve our privilege to hunt. They are charged with managing the state’s arguably most valuable natural resource: our wildlife.

We as sportsmen can only hope that they continue to fight the misinformation and downright lies that antis spread to the general public about what we do. Sportsmen are the nation’s true conservationists, and what we do is neither morally wrong or misguided.

So the commission and department have to be proactive and do what they can to ensure our continued privilege to hunt.

Right now there is a bill working its way through the legislature that is being co-sponsored by two Mohave County legislators.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb are co-sponsoring HB 2433, which on its face would seem to be nothing more than a little “house-keeping” on the language of ARS-101 and ARS 17-101.

If one reads the bill carefully it would just appear that there is some wordsmithing of some of the definitions as outlined in ARS 17-101.

However, there was one area in the current law that has commissioners and the department on edge. Specifically it dealt with the word “trophy” and how it pertains to the civil assessment that the commission could use to assess a violator for taking the property of the state.

In Arizona, hunting is managed by the commission and department as a tool to control wildlife populations. Hunters are allowed to take the number of animals that the department deems appropriate when all factors such as weather, predators and public lands available are considered.

There are not hunts that are identified as trophy hunts. Sure there are areas where hunts are managed to take older animals, but to say they were being managed as a trophy area is a misnomer.

So the change in the language will no longer reflect the word trophy as it pertains to wildlife, but yet the commission will still have the ability to make civil assessments to those convicted of game law violations.

I think it is great that two of our legislators, Borrelli and Cobb have stepped up and realized that they need to assist the department in this endeavor.