Decades after nuclear testing in the Nevada desert, Mohave County’s ‘Downwinders’ still seeking help

The threat of war loomed for more than 35 years as the Soviet Union consolidated its power, but open war between the Soviet Union and the United States ever came.

There were still casualties on U.S. soil, however, even long after the Cold War was over. Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has declared a day of remembrance for those casualties: Downwinders.

The United States conducted 1,055 nuclear weapons tests in the Southwest from 1945 to 1962. More than 225 of those tests were conducted above ground, before U.S. military officials truly understood the lasting effects of nuclear radiation, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The fallout created by nuclear weapons tests affected thousands of U.S. citizens throughout 12 states – including Mohave County residents who lived “downwind” of those testing sites.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act of 1990 was passed to aid victims of radiation exposure, who lived with the threat of radiation-based cancers or other serious illnesses. The legislation awarded grants to victims in select regions of the country who were affected, but Mohave County was omitted from the list of exposed areas.

As Mohave County acknowledges the plight of its declining “downwinder,” population, the county’s Board of Supervisors is strongly urging an amendment to the U.S. Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program that would add Mohave County as an area covered under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

“These people, who are about my age or older, are dying off,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. “As the years go on, there’s still a small group fighting to get the federal government to add all of Mohave County to the compensation act. At the moment, only Northern Mohave County is covered. It’s unfair that this part of our county is overlooked.”

According to Bishop, many of the county’s surviving “downwinders” live in the Kingman area. While they’ve seen support in Congress from lawmakers such as U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, they are still waiting for aid in obtaining health services for radiation-related illnesses.

“We’re trying to get compensation for people who are continuing to suffer,” Bishop said. “It’s been proven they were affected. The government has admitted it. Our ‘downwinders’ want recognition and compensation. But now that they’re older, the fight has been turned over to a younger generation.”

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson supported Sunday’s “day of remembrance” for the county’s “downwinders.”

“It might give some kind of hope for people who are still alive and suffering,” Johnson said. “Mohave County wasn’t added to the (compensation act) because there weren’t enough people in Mohave County at the time. They just sort of forgot about Mohave County. As more and more people pass away, people lose interest … but there are others, usually people who are relatives of ‘downwinders’ who are still suffering, and the challenges they’ve been through.”

Kingman resident and Mohave County employee Cullin Patillo is one such family member. His father, 80-year-old Edward Patillo, has had two instances of cancer due to radiation from nuclear testing. Patillo and his father are members of Downwinders of Mohave County, Inc.

“(Edward) has never received any compensation,” Patillo said. “Southern Mohave County isn’t included in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, but there is plenty of documented proof – Mohave County received two-to-three times the radiation of other places in Arizona that are covered. It makes us feel abandoned, just like it always feels in rural Arizona – it’s maddening, it’s frustrating, and everyone dealing with this in Mohave County feels like slamming their head against a wall.”

According to Patillo, Mohave County’s Board of Supervisors has always supported “downwinders’” plight, and Arizona’s U.S. congressmen and women have tried time and again to render aid to southern Mohave County.

“It never makes it out of committee,” Patillo said. “I’m not hopeful this time will be any different. But the recognition … it’s at least something.”