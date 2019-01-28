Final condemnation order delivered in KAA litigation

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Moss delivered the final order of condemnation in the City’s legal battle with the Kingman Airport Authority on Jan. 23.



According to court documents, the order gives the City of Kingman possession of the furnishings, fixtures, and equipment owned or used by the airport authority, in addition to vehicles. Bank accounts, leases and contract rights initiated by the Kingman Airport Authority also go to the City.

However, Moss ruled that the Kingman Airport Authority, “does not need to reimburse the City of Kingman for payments made in response to any bill for legal services related to this action until such time as required by a court of competent jurisdiction after this judgment has become final, which will be after the exhaustion of all appeals or after the time for appeal has run.”

According to court documents, Spencer Fane LLP, the law firm of KAA’s attorney Andrew Federhar, may keep the approximately $193,714 it was paid by KAA. But Spencer must keep the City of Kingman in the loop as to how it spends that money on its “reasonable attorneys’ fees.”

Those funds not used must be returned to the City of Kingman, the court said.