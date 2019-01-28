Financial literacy course may be required for high school graduation

KINGMAN – Two trains leave the station at the same time. One is heading east and another west. The eastbound train travels 20 mph faster than the westbound train.

If both trains are 500 miles apart after 6 hours, how will this help graduating high school students with filing taxes, paying taxes or budgeting?

Arizona State Senator Rep. Rusty Bowers is sponsoring House Bill 2354 that would require high school students to take a financial literacy course in order to graduate.

The bill also proposes, “The governing board may approve a financial literacy course that would fulfill a mathematics course required for graduation from high school.”

Students at Kingman High School have already taken this step to learn more about finances.

Rusty Moomey, principal at KHS, said the school offers seniors a “Personal Finance” course that helps them understand budgets, credit and interest rates, and how to deal with real life issues that come up.

The course also teaches students about automobile ownership, employment basics, housing and retirement.

According to the Lee Williams Course Catalog, if students take the course then it can fulfill their fourth math credit needed for graduation but doesn’t say it’s a requirement.

On the other hand, students at Kingman Academy of Learning High School are required to take it for graduation.

Principal Eric Lillis said it’s required and taken during their junior year for a semester where students learn about stock markets, balancing a check book or purchasing a car.

“It’s a great class and it’s great that the state is kicking that around,” Lillis said.

The course at KAOL doesn’t count as a one of the four math credits required for graduation. It’s an additional requirement.