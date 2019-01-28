Free webinar teaches small business owners about marketing

KINGMAN – Looking to grow your business and expand your communication with your customers?

Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College is hosting a webinar to explore different options of communicating directly and indirectly to current and future customers.

Lisa Card, the director of AZSBDC and guest speaker of the webinar, said the webinar will provide “GrowthWheel” tools to help participates get focused, set agendas, make decisions, take action on topics of communication for future or current customers and how to collect information to determine if ones current marketing plan is successful.

“Marketing can be expensive for small businesses,” Card said. “This Lunch and Learn webinar will provide small business owners the tools to start a marketing plan and identify cost-effective ways to promote their business”

The free webinar is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To register, visit azsbdc.net. A link for the webinar will be sent to the email provided.