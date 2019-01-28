Horoscopes | January 29, 2019

Birthdays: Sara Gilbert, 44; Heather Graham, 49; Oprah Winfrey, 65; Tom Selleck, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gather information, attend an event that offers insight into something that interests you, or make a move to a location that has better opportunities. Reconnecting with someone from your past will have its benefits.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If there is something you don’t know, ask an expert to eliminate the possibility of making a mistake. A change needs to be planned properly if you want to be successful.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your intelligence and charm will encourage popularity as well as progress, so don’t feel you have to exaggerate to win favors or convince others. It’s honesty in the end that will help you get what you want.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A problem will surface if you or someone you are dealing with isn’t forthright about what’s possible. It’s better to promise less and end up giving more than the other way around if you want to maintain your reputation.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mix business with pleasure and you’ll meet interesting and helpful individuals who will enrich your ideas and what you are trying to achieve. Get what you want in writing.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems at home are best left alone for the time being. Focus on getting ahead and using your skills and knowledge to help you develop connections that are crucial to raising your standard of living, offering you options that are currently unavailable.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A partnership will help open doors to a brighter future. Learn all you can and offer what you know, and a change will take place that will improve your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will try to outsmart you in order to take advantage of you. Keep your feelings and plans to yourself, and work alone in order to accomplish the most.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Diligence will pay off. Personal improvements and physical activities will bring about positive change.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your common sense to decipher how best to handle someone showing signs of inconsistency. It takes strength to say no to someone you care about.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your honesty and integrity will help you win in the end. Progress and rewards are within reach.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make thought-out decisions. Work alone and keep your personal opinions and information to yourself.