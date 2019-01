GOLDEN VALLEY – Jeremy Celsi has offically been hired full time at the Golden Valley Fire District.

Fire Chief David Cunningham administered the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the board meeting this month. Celsi’s brother Paul pinned the new badge on him.

Celsi worked as a firefighter-EMT with Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District since 2012 and was also a pay-on-call firefighter with GVFD.