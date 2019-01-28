KPD: Law enforcement responds to drive-by shooting

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting that had occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 in the 2700 block of Beverly Avenue.

Officers found that a verbal altercation started between four young males and two other males in the business parking lot. The altercation escalated when one of the males in the group of four brandished a handgun.

When the two males attempted to leave the area, one of their vehicles was struck by gunfire. Officers found that five rounds had been fired striking the victims’ vehicle and another building in the area.

The suspects, described as younger Hispanic males, fled onto Interstate 40 in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon bearing possible Colorado license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips on line at www.kinganpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department