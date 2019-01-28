The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:39 PM Mon, Jan. 28th
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Lake Mead National Recreation Area resumes visitor services following government shutdown

Lake Mead National Recreation Area resumes its visitor services following the end of the federal government shutdown. (NPS Photo by Andrew Muñoz)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area resumes its visitor services following the end of the federal government shutdown. (NPS Photo by Andrew Muñoz)

  • Originally Published: January 28, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • BOULDER CITY – Following the enactment of the continuing resolution, Lake Mead National Recreation Area staff have resumed regular operations.

    During the federal shutdown, the park remained as accessible as possible while still following applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area remained accessible to visitors.

    “We are grateful for our park partners who continued to provide first-rate services and for the support we received from our community during the shutdown,” Todd Suess, acting superintendent said.

    The focus is now is to resume normal operations in a safe and orderly manner. As the park begins to transition, some services such as visitor centers and ranger programs may be temporarily unavailable.

    “Lake Mead National Recreation Area employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national park,” Suess said.

    For current conditions, please visit www.nps.gov.

    Information provided by Lake Mead National Recreation Area

    More like this story