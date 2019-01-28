Mohave County History | A piece of Kingman’s sordid history

History isn’t always virtuous. Kingman history is no exception.

A town built on prospecting and in the Wild Western era of saloons, hard whiskey and gunfights is bound to have a sordid past.

And Kingman does, though it isn’t nearly as dramatic as it could be.

Records are unclear when the first prostitutes arrived in Kingman, and when the first brothels began operations. The earliest mention that I could find was in 1887 when one Peter Branson accused Lottie Leslie of stealing $38.50 from him.

Branson had visited Leslie and another woman, Maggie Brown, on several occasions, spending nearly all of his money on them. The judge found Leslie not guilty.

But this little case isn’t the most interesting part of Kingman’s history with prostitutes.

That tidbit comes in the form of a woman known as Blackjack and her pet parrot Pollie.

Blackjack was queen of Kingman’s red-light district known as the “Rabbit Patch.” While there are no records that suggest when this area first originated, it was well known by the 1890s and early 1900s, as documented by Irene Cofer in her book “The Lunch Tree.”

This district was on the corner of First and Beale Streets, where Locomotive Park is located now.

“These drab looking cabins were quiet by day, but occasionally gaily dressed girls would emerge and walk down the narrow trail to town,” Cofer wrote.

“There was no electricity in early day Kingman, only a few gaslights, but this corner was brightly lighted with kerosene lanterns that could be seen from any direction. This was the ‘Rabbit Patch’ and ‘Blackjack’ was queen, at least that was what the older kids told me and I knew by the shocked expression on our elders faces when we asked questions, that this spot was a forbidden subject.”

And Blackjack reigned this area after she arrived in Kingman in 1887.

Blackjack’s real name was Josie Harcourt. She originally came to Mohave County in the 1870s with her prospecting husband and resided in Mineral Park. At some point, she separated from him and traveled from mining camp to mining camp until she settled in Kingman.

Blackjack was known throughout town as an illustrious madame who had a pet parrot Pollie which accompanied her around town.

“We heard all the things that we were not suppose (sic) to hear,” Cofer wrote. “We also learned that ladies should never be inquisitive about such ‘characters’ as Blackjack and her girls.”

Cofer said that the children, young girls in particular, were taught to walk past these women on the street sedately and to never try to see inside the saloons, which were plentiful in that “early day of Kingman.”

“One day I met one of these ‘women’ on a narrow trail, a small dog was trotting along behind her,” Cofer wrote of an encounter when she was 8 years old. “Intuition told me who she was as I knew everyone else in town. I went in to my act as ‘nice little girls’ should, head just at the angle to see all you could and not appear inquisitive, when a soft voice said ‘Goodmorning, Baby.’ I stopped and looked with both eyes; no horns, just a neatly dressed middle aged woman wearing hat and gloves. A thought ran through my childish mind, maybe this is ‘Blackjack.’”

And it could have been.

Cofer would have been 8 years old in 1897, a time when Blackjack was still alive and well in Kingman.

However, there is nothing confirming that Cofer did in fact have a brief, pleasant meeting with the queen of the Rabbit Patch.

Pollie died sometime in 1905 or 1906. Richard White, known as “Whistlin’ Dick,” was a frequent patron of Blackjack’s and had grown fond of her and her parrot. After Pollie’s death, he had a tombstone and casket made for the parrot in an effort to console Blackjack.

The entirety of “Rabbit Patch” mourned with their queen. So much so they held a “Christian funeral” for Pollie. The procession wound its way through town to the Pioneer Cemetery where Pollie was buried. White set up a picket fence around the parrot’s grave.

The death of her beloved parrot may have had a traumatic effect on Blackjack as she died in April of 1907, within a year of her parrot.

White had her buried next to Pollie, also building a picket fence around her grave, before he left town and never returned.

When the old cemetery was converted to a football field, Mike Smith retrieved Pollie’s headstones and donated the markers to the Daughters of the Mohave County Pioneers, who in turn gave custody of them over to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

But it isn’t just Kingman that has this past with “half-world women.” The whole of Mohave County has a past with it.

Prostitution was such a part of early Mohave County culture that the Board of Supervisors in 1897 passed an ordinance that brothels couldn’t be within 400 yards of a public school building, but they then reportedly took no action on moving them.

In 1888, Kitty Blonges in Peach Springs was acquitted of the murder of Charles Hall. In 1916 there was a “house of ill repute” burglary in Golconda. Cactus Motel in Bullhead City came under scrutiny as a “house of ill fame” in 1947 for women who were operating out of the rooms there. All of those women were asked to leave town.

And there was also the murder of a madame in Jerome by the name of Jenny Bauters.

What happened? Why was Bauters killed? What happened to her murderer?

We’ll cover that in a future Mohave County History story.