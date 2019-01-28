Obituary | John Albert Bryant

John Albert Bryant, born Feb. 25, 1964, was called into eternity Jan. 27, 2019.

John graduated high school in Bullhead City, Arizona in 1982. Afterward, he joined the Air Force to which he faithfully served for 14 years.

He eventually learned and mastered multiple trades which led to his career at Creative Care climbing the ladders and ranks, eventually leading multiple departments.

John is survived by his wife; Mariellen Bryant, his mother; Barbara Bryant, siblings; James Douglas Bryant, Mark Alan Bryant and Mathew Charles Bryant, his children; Erin (Jeremy), Adam, Olivia (Robert), Austin, Wyatt and eight grandchildren.

John was a very kind, light-hearted, gentle man, who had an astounding faith. John was a devoted husband and family man. Being kind and selfless while serving in ministry throughout the years, John’s life illustrated that of Christ’s love. He will be forever missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded by his son; Caleb and his father; Clint. His family looks forward to the great day when we are all reunited together by our Lord as one.

Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2019 at Abundant Life Family Worship in Kingman, Arizona.

(Acts 16:31) Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved-you and your household.