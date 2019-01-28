Obituary | Rulon Dann Ferrin

Rulon Dann Ferrin received his heavenly wings on Jan. 24, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1941 in Safford, Arizona to Rulon P. Ferrin and Dessie D. (Slaughter) Ferrin. Dann attended grammar school in Safford (Pima), Hackberry and Kingman, Arizona.

Later the family moved to Glendale in 1953, he attended Glendale High and graduated in 1959. After graduating he went on to driving truck and being a heavy equipment mechanic.

In 1968, Dann moved to Tucson, Arizona then met the love of his life Jackie (Engle) shortly after. In 1969 he and Jackie married, and in 1970 he became a proud father and again in 1973.

In 1975 Dann and Jackie moved the kids to Kingman until 1989 when the family moved to California because that’s where the “work was at,” not because he liked California.

Swearing he was going to move back to Kingman when he retired; he and Jackie moved back in 2003.

He met many life-long friends and infected people with his corny sense of humor and his “not-so-funny” jokes.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Stanley G Ferrin.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 49 1/2 years; Jacqueline (Engle) Ferrin, son; John P. (J.P.), daughter; Danna Z. Ferrin, two granddaughters; Brianna and Natalee, one great-granddaughter; Emberlynn, his sister; Zo Ann McEntire and many nephews , nieces and many close friends that will miss him dearly.

His talent for remembering and telling his corny jokes will never be forgotten.

Services will be held at Latter Day Saints Church, located at 3180 Rutherford Dr. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the services at 11a.m.