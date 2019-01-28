Officers sworn into Fraternal Order of Police

KIGNMAN – The Fraternal Order of Police Kingman Lodge #16 swore in administrators Wednesday.

Former President John Slaughter administered the oath of office to the 2019 newly elected FOP officers during a ceremony.

President David Admire, State Trustee Pat Mullen-Lamb, Sergeant at Arms John Bowen, Secretary Kevin Nowicki and Treasurer Debbie Francis were all inducted at the ceremony.

Not present during the ceremony were newly-elected Vice President Jim Murawski and Chaplain Ray Cullison.

