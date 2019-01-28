Ray, Donnie Scroggins win first KBC tournament at Lake Havasu

The first tournament on the Kingman Bass Club’s tournament trail was held last weekend at Cattail Cove on Lake Havasu, and for most of the nine teams that competed, they found bass fishing tough.

According to Donnie Scroggins, club president, there were two teams that didn’t catch a fish during the tournament. Two teams caught one fish, while one team brought in two fish. Two other teams caught three fish, while two teams brought in a five fish limit.

The top team of the tournament was the father-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins, whose five fish limit weighed 12.27 pounds and included the tournament’s heaviest bass, a lunker that weighed 4.60 pounds. Ray Scroggins caught the bass.

Second place went to Dave and Shannon Hilton, who had a five fish bag that weighed 12.32 pounds. The Hilton’s big bass weighed 3.97 pounds.

Third place went to the husband-wife team of Shane and Tina Moline, who had three bass that weighed 7.66 pounds.

Scroggins said they caught their fish on a Texas rigged plastic crawfish, while the Hiltons caught their fish on crankbaits.

All the fish were released alive and unharmed after being weighed.

The club’s next tournament will be a two day event on Martinez Lake on the lower Colorado River on Feb. 23 and 24.

The pre-tournament meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at Kingman Honda, 3800 Stockton Hill Rd. All anglers are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information give Scroggins a call at 928-279-5852.