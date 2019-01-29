ADOT helps Arizonans focus on driving

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation this week rolled out its new website that gives safe-driving tips to new and experienced drivers alike, https://focusondriving.com/.

“This website provides a wide variety of safe-driving information to drivers,” John Halikowski, ADOT director, wrote in a press release. “Informed drivers make better decisions and, in turn, that makes Arizona’s roads safer for all of us.”

Information available at the website includes video public service announcements, information from safety campaigns and general safe-driving tips.

“Current safe-driving topics on the site include wrong-way drivers, dust storms, winter weather, child safety seats, Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law and more,” the release states.

The “more” includes informational tips related to roadside brush fires, work zone, seatbelt, car seat and motorcycle safety, and roundabouts.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation