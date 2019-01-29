Critical injuries for driver in rollover crash

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the desert area northeast of Bison and Colt drives on Saturday, where one driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 9 p.m. Saturday. The 20-year-old female passenger sustained a minor leg injury, while the 24-year-old male driver was ejected. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and was later flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office