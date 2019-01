KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a death that occurred on Needles Drive in Mohave Valley.

At about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the location and found a female victim who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

More information will be made available upon next of kin notification. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office