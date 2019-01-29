Governor’s staff talks Fiscal Year 2020 budget

KINGMAN – Governor’s Office staff will be traveling throughout Arizona to hold briefings for the public on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, with a stop scheduled for Kingman at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

“It’s important that members of the public have the opportunity to hear about Arizona’s balanced budget and have their views heard,” Gov. Doug Ducey wrote at https://azgovernor.gov/budget. “These briefings provide an excellent opportunity to do just that. We look forward to sharing with Arizonans our budget priorities, which focus on doing the things that matter and preparing for Arizona’s future.”

The event is free, and those interested can go to https://azgovernor.gov/budget to register. Scroll down to the “Upcoming Events” section, and click on the registration tab for the Kingman event. That link goes to www.eventbrite.com.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office