Horoscopes | January 30, 2019

Birthdays: Wilmer Valderrama, 39; Christian Bale, 45; Phil Collins, 68; Charles S. Dutton, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up for a course or participate in an activity that interests you. Do a background check before you trust someone with your money or your personal information.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dedicate more time to gathering information and facts before you decide to get into a debate with someone who can influence your position or advancement. Don’t underestimate the competition.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A partnership looks promising, but before you take a leap of faith, make sure you are dealing with someone reputable. Ask around and rely on reviews to help you make a sound decision.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): If someone pushes or pressures you, back away and do your own thing. Be confident in your ability to come up with your own means and methods to accomplish what’s best for you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If change is needed, make it happen. Socialize and network and you will make connections that will lead to relationships that will help you personally and professionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let personal situations consume you. Getting a unique perspective on a situation you face will give you the insight you need to make a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get away from your home turf and explore new territory. What you discover will inspire you to make changes to the way you live or handle people who are too demanding.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keeping the peace will not buy you the freedom you want. Speak up and make choices that will help you reach your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let someone put ideas in your head that aren’t valid or use emotional tactics to get you to do something you shouldn’t. Stick to tried-and-true friends who offer stability.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Demands will be made, but that doesn’t mean you have to agree. If someone wants to take a risk, walk away and do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opportunity to use your skills to bring in more cash. Take action and start something that will help you build a strong base for something you want to pursue.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will feed you false information or use persuasive tactics to get you involved in something that isn’t going to make you look good. Protect against a broken heart, ill health and emotional manipulation.