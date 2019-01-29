The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Republican Jeff Flake says he won't challenge Trump in 2020

(Photo by Gage Skidmore cc-by-sa-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 29, 2019 5:24 p.m.

    • WASHINGTON — Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says he hopes a Republican will challenge President Donald Trump's re-election bid, but it won't be him.

    Flake, who did not seek re-election in 2018, frequently tangled with Trump and often said he hoped a Republican would challenge Trump in 2020. Flake told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday "that somebody won't be me. I will not be a candidate."

    Flake retired this month and is now a CBS News contributor. He says that it's "a difficult path" for any Republican to challenge Trump in a primary but that he still hopes someone will do so.

    Flake was a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019. Previously, he represented Arizona's 6th Congressional District in the House.

