Required signatures for Lingenfelter recall to increase

KINGMAN – The effort to recall Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter has taken an unexpected turn, as according to Steve Robinson, the City “allegedly” gave the PAC heading the recall the wrong number of required signatures.

Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability and Transparency filed their petition application on Oct. 26, at which time they were told by City Clerk Sydney Muhle the recall effort required 410 signatures. However, Robinson says on Wednesday, he will be told by the City that the correct number of signatures needed is about 1,300.

On Tuesday, Muhle confirmed the number of required signatures was going to increase, but said the City does not have an exact figure as of now.

“We had some questions come up about it and so we reached out to some outside counsel, especially from the league regarding some case law issues,” Muhle said.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter said that while the City is strong in some areas, it needs help in others.

“I certainly think that the City is very strong in some areas like finance, and they need some help in some areas like elections,” he said. “All cities have to follow the election law, and it would have been nice if they got it right the first time.”

Muhle confirmed that representatives from the City will meet with representatives from K-CHAT on Wednesday, after which more information will be made available. That will include whether the political action committee will be given more time to collect signatures. Originally, the PAC was told it needed to collect 410 valid signatures by Feb. 25.

“But the City is liable for their mistakes,” Robinson wrote in a press release. “It’s very cynical that they didn’t figure out their ‘mistake’ for three full months. Frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t wait another two weeks.”

He outlines a few courses of action the PAC could now take, the first of which is taking the matter to court. However, Robinson said that wouldn’t be wise and would be too costly.

Another option would be to stop the recall effort altogether. Or, K-CHAT could make an “all-out effort” to obtain another 1,000 signatures.

“It would take a real effort to complete it, but it’s very doable, but not by me alone and not without significant additional costs, including possibly paid signature gatherers, or get more volunteers,” Robinson said. “We could set up booths across the City and push very hard, and it would be not a problem to get the signatures.”