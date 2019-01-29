Speed a factor in Saturday boating incident

KINGMAN – Division of Boating Safety deputies were dispatched to the North Basin of Lake Havasu in reference to a single-boat crash that left several subjects in the water at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to law enforcement, a 2002 25-foot Eliminator was leaving the Bridgewater Channel and attempting to travel to Lake Havasu State Park. When the boat approached 40 mph, it struck a large wave which caused three passengers and two dogs to be ejected.

The boat’s operator turned the vessel around and assisted the passengers and dogs, removing them from the water. One passenger was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Winds were in excess of 30 mph, which caused large chop on the water. The operator was issued a citation, as speed was determined to be a factor. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to remember to wear life jackets, be aware of weather and wind conations, and to boat smart, safe and sober.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office