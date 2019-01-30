Community View | Take a step back and look at yourself

Once you take a step back and look at yourself, you see a clearer picture of who is really the problem.

What I see is what I’ve been seeing for years. I’m in my seventh decade of life, and I’ve watched myself evolve. Through living, I’ve watched things unfold into what is happening today.

We’ve been blessed through all these years, decades, and centuries. Many believe God played a huge part in leading our forefathers, which is also my choice to describe it as a nation from the beginning. I do believe our Constitution was written with divine guidance to those men who were involved in the writing of it. Men of God who lived totally true to their faith, prayed and asked for guidance in writing this most important list of rules, as it were, for the new nation to use in setting up the barest of foundations to build a new continent, a new government and a new nation on fresh ground.

At first, we were all immigrants – almost all from European countries. There were no borders on the North and South then because we had other, more pressing issues at hand. It wasn’t an issue then. Survival and what lay beyond the Appalachians was not known.

At first everyone was welcomed to join us in America. We needed people and we sought out more to come join us. There is safety in numbers, but more so, more men to grow more food, more leaders to help form the nation and run our communities. This went on for several centuries as the land populated. Then we finally reached the West Coast. As travel became easier and less time consuming, our nation grew by leaps and bounds, and where at a point about this time, the immigrant flood gates should have been attended. New legislation should have been put in place as all other countries have for centuries. We, in our lazy, smug, and yes, arrogant minds, slept through it. Putting it all out of our minds as “unpleasant business” and left it up to the government to handle. Well, it never did. No president wanted to be “the bad guy” and tell the kids they couldn’t play like that anymore. There had to be rules.

Through all this time very few ordinary citizens were concerned with our government. We all had faith, as did those who prayed to establish it, that God was watching over us and had a hand in how it was run and by whom. Americans left those in government to make the right decisions for us and what was best for the nation, as we, the citizens, got on with our lives. That mentality never stopped. Only those who were “into politics” bothered to learn anything about it. And schoolchildren had to take a vague, short year to study how our country was run just as a general knowledge issue.

This is where we Americans lost the track of our responsibility of the nation. We’ve been spoiled to think the men of government were handling it. Vote? Sure, we all did our duty to vote, but not until sometime in our 40s when we figured we’d been alive long enough to have an opinion or special, personal interests in it. Thus, we chose our “party.” Still, through our lifetimes, we didn’t get involved in politics, learn about our politicians or who those people were who were running for office. We left government to govern. We went to the polls, not knowing anything about either man who was running other than which party he represented. You still hear, “I just vote a straight ticket,” which only means, “I’m an idiot when it comes to voting. I never heard of this guy before I put a check by his name, other than he is who is running from my party (Republican or Democratic).”



This is how we got a capitol building full of narcissistic, money grabbing professional politicians, which is a profanity to America. What’s-in-it-for-me men running the government from both parties. Men who have learned to work the system, not run a government to the best they know how.

Term limits is the only answer for this problem. Speaking of not being hired to run the government, did any of these men fill out an application for the job they were striving to win? Have any of you ever gotten a job because of a cute smile, popularity, or who you associated with? No, you had to fill out an application that proved you were qualified to do the job that company was seeking.

Why don’t we do this with city and country political candidates?