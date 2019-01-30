A great night to go on a treasure hunt

Related Story New artists in residence to demonstrate their process During the First Friday treasure hunt, these artists will be demonstrating their creative process at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

KINGMAN – Ever wanted to collect treasure? Hunt through ruins and towns looking for the golden goose? Well, Friday people will have a chance to turn downtown Kingman into their very own treasure hunting adventure.

February’s Frist Friday event is a treasure hunt.

Participating businesses will have tickets hidden in their stores, and treasure hunters have to find one at each location while browsing the wares.

Once all the tickets are collected, they will have to be taken to the final destination on each treasure hunter’s passport. These tickets are used to win multiple treasures.

Registration can happen the day of the event at Holistic Homesteaders, 525 E. Andy Devine Ave. The hunt lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street.

Anyone looking for more information or to register as a vendor contact Kingman Main Street through their webpage at www.kingmanmainstreet.com.

Information provided by the City of Kingman