The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
12:22 AM Thu, Jan. 31st
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

A great night to go on a treasure hunt

The hunt lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street. (Daily Miner file photo)

The hunt lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2019 7:23 p.m.

    • Related Story

    New artists in residence to demonstrate their process

    During the First Friday treasure hunt, these artists will be demonstrating their creative process at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

    KINGMAN – Ever wanted to collect treasure? Hunt through ruins and towns looking for the golden goose? Well, Friday people will have a chance to turn downtown Kingman into their very own treasure hunting adventure.

    February’s Frist Friday event is a treasure hunt.

    Participating businesses will have tickets hidden in their stores, and treasure hunters have to find one at each location while browsing the wares.

    Once all the tickets are collected, they will have to be taken to the final destination on each treasure hunter’s passport. These tickets are used to win multiple treasures.

    Registration can happen the day of the event at Holistic Homesteaders, 525 E. Andy Devine Ave. The hunt lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street.

    Anyone looking for more information or to register as a vendor contact Kingman Main Street through their webpage at www.kingmanmainstreet.com.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

    More like this story