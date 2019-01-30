Lake Pleasant bald eagle lays second egg with new male

KINGMAN – Lake Pleasant bald eagles welcomed a second egg laid around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 after the first egg was eaten by ravens, in what the Arizona Game and Fish Department called a “rollercoaster start” to the next generation of bald eagles.

Both occurrences were viewed by thousands of people streaming a video of the nest on the AZGFD bald eagle nest camera. The bald eagle cam is the department’s fourth wildlife camera. Other cameras include seasonal views of sandhill cranes, a bat roost at Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area and an underwater pupfish cam.

“While this scenario occurs daily in nature, the department’s live-streaming camera allows us to bring this unfiltered nesting process to everyone with an internet connection,” said Jeff Meyers, AZGFD watchable wildlife program coordinator, in a press release. “Viewers are repeatedly drawn into the daily drama of survival, tuning in to watch the eagles eat, fend off intruders such as egg-eating ravens and a rival bald eagle, and finding time to take turns incubating the egg. All the while, viewers are learning about Arizona’s bald eagles and other native wildlife.”

Unfortunately, according to the release, biologists aren’t as optimistic as game and fish that the nest will produce eggs. The male eagle “still has much to learn” about caring for and protecting eggs.

“Egg laying is an important milestone, but the female can’t care for the egg alone,” wrote Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, AZGFD raptor management coordinator. “The male needs to provide relief and take his turn incubating the egg; bring food for the female; ward off potential intruders; and ensure there is a constant presence on the nest. Unfortunately, he hasn’t quite learned that and the nest is often left unoccupied for multiple stretches of the day.”

According to AZGFD, the bald eagle population at Lake Pleasant has grown since 1993, with 28 of the birds surviving long enough to take their first flights.

“In this nest, two eggs were laid with the previous male in early January 2018 and each hatched the following month,” the release states. “The two young successfully fledged in late April.”

To support the efforts of AZGFD to conserve and protect Arizona’s wildlife species, purchase a Conservation Membership package at www.azwildlifehero.com. Go to www.azgfd.gov/livecams to support the Watchable Wildlife program.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department