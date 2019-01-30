Local U-Haul company helps Sass family move to Maryland

Related Story Winter Wonderland Ball to raise money for Kaylee to be closer to doctors, family Once upon a time in the City of Kingman, there lived a 10-year-old girl named Kaylee Sass. In this town, she lives with family and friends who are always there to help her when she is in need.

KINGMAN – Kaylee Sass and her family made it to Maryland.

The family had to move closer to her doctors in Pennsylvania so Kaylee can undergo a surgery that can save her life.

Kaylee was born with two mutations. One caused her to lose a kidney and the other, the PRSS1 gene, causes her pancreas to break down itself rather than the food she eats.

Graves U-Haul assisted the family with moving them from Kingman to Maryland. Justin Decoudres and his friend, Jacob Montoya, drove for 5 days to haul over the family items to their new home.

“We were so glad to do it,” Tuesday Simmons said. “We donated $3,000 of our services to move them to Maryland … they have arrived safely there in their house everything went smoothly.”

Information provided by Graves U-Haul