Local U-Haul company helps Sass family move to Maryland

Justin Decourdes (left) and Jacob Montoya (right) the day they both took off to Maryland. The U-Haul truck even said Maryland on the side. (Photo courtesy of Tuesday Simmons)

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    Winter Wonderland Ball to raise money for Kaylee to be closer to doctors, family

    Once upon a time in the City of Kingman, there lived a 10-year-old girl named Kaylee Sass. In this town, she lives with family and friends who are always there to help her when she is in need.

    KINGMAN – Kaylee Sass and her family made it to Maryland.

    The family had to move closer to her doctors in Pennsylvania so Kaylee can undergo a surgery that can save her life.

    Kaylee was born with two mutations. One caused her to lose a kidney and the other, the PRSS1 gene, causes her pancreas to break down itself rather than the food she eats.

    Graves U-Haul assisted the family with moving them from Kingman to Maryland. Justin Decoudres and his friend, Jacob Montoya, drove for 5 days to haul over the family items to their new home.

    “We were so glad to do it,” Tuesday Simmons said. “We donated $3,000 of our services to move them to Maryland … they have arrived safely there in their house everything went smoothly.”

    Information provided by Graves U-Haul

