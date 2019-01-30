‘A show that you will never forget’

KINGMAN – Some weeks are more difficult to get through than others, and for those looking for a reprieve from the day-to-day grind that can be so mundane, there’s some big excitement coming to Kingman this Saturday by way of Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling.

“Our wrestlers may be small in size, but when they are about to wrestle, they sure have the courage to beat any professional tall-size wrestler anytime and anyplace,” Dwarfanators writes on its website.

Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling will be at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., from 8 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tim Woods, fairgrounds manager, said to his knowledge Extreme Dwarfanators has never been to Kingman.

“If they have, it was a long time ago,” he said. “But not recently, that’s for sure.”

Woods said in talking to the event’s producer, he learned that those who choose to attend are in for an action-packed treat.

“In talking to their producer on the phone several times, he said that it is just an action-packed, nonstop show. He says it’s family fun,” Woods said. “It’s just action packed continuously for two hours.”

That’s just how the show and its athletes are advertised on the website. It says the show is a combination of “showmanship, hustle and pure entertainment.”

“Our dwarf wrestlers are highly skillful in their art of wrestling and they know what it takes to make dwarf wrestling show the greatest show on Earth,” Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling writes.

General admission tickets are $20, plus $5 at the door. Or, for a more personal viewing experience, ring side and V.I.P tickets are available. Ring side tickets, second to fifth rows, cost $30, while V.I.P tickets cost $50 and will land spectators in the first row, as close as one can get to the action without jumping in the ring. Tickets are available online at www.Dwarfanators.com. Go to “Tour Dates” and find the Kingman event set for Saturday.

“It’s something new and exciting that has not been to the fairgrounds before,” Woods said. “Come out and support it. It sounds like just a constant show for two hours. They do nothing but pro wrestling.”

That Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling is coming to Kingman isn’t the only reason those in Mohave County should be excited. The manner in which the event landed at the fairgrounds is cause for excitement as well.

Woods said Dwarfanators reached out to him after hearing good things about the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

“He’s been hearing good things about the fairgrounds and called us out of the blue in December,” Woods said of the producer with whom he spoke. “That’s a huge thing right there to me.”

And while there’s lots planned at the fairgrounds for the coming year, Woods said he has 35 weekends already booked for 2019, Saturday’s event is a unique way to help kick off the New Year.

According to the Dwarfanators website, “Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling gives you a two-hour show that you will never forget.”