Event Calendar | February 1, 2019

“Our wrestlers may be small in size, but when they are about to wrestle, they sure have the courage to beat any professional tall-size wrestler anytime and anyplace,” Dwarfanators writes on its website. (Photo courtesy Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling)

  • Originally Published: January 31, 2019 7:23 p.m.

    • Friday

    Cerbat Lanes Youth Tournament

    6 - 8 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman. 928-692-1818.

    Indoor Family Bingo & Dinner

    5:15 - 8:30 p.m. at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St. 928-757-7919.

    Downtown Kingman’s First Friday

    5 - 7 p.m. Happening in Downtown Kingman centering on and around Beale Street.

    SATURDAY

    Feb. 2

    Dwarfanators Wrestling

    8-10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.in Kingman.

    St. Jude Children’s Hospital Car Show

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68 in Golden Valley. 928-565-5550.

    SUNDAY

    Feb. 3

    Desert Diamond Distillery Live Music

    5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 N. Olympic Dr. located at the Kingman Airport. 484-895-5189.

